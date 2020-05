ℒ𝑖𝑧 ❄️ The very best wishes for a very Happy 5th Birthday, Princess Charlotte 🎁❤️🥳 https://t.co/D3loI93mYl 7 minutes ago Hrh Kate Middleton🌸 RT @CharlotteFan20: Happy 5th Birthday to our precious Princess Charlotte!🎉🎂🎈 You are so kind, sweet and beautiful little lady!❤ Hope you… 8 minutes ago ❤️xxshelleswxx❤️ @KensingtonRoyal @MaxFosterCNN Happy 5th birthday to such amazing 5 years old princess Charlotte hope you have best… https://t.co/MQNgdfkpKV 8 minutes ago WeTweetAllThingsGiudice @emynash @victoriaarbiter Thank you for sharing. Catherine always gets the best photos. I applaud her for doing the… https://t.co/EVALF5nImn 9 minutes ago Princess Charlotte Fan🌸💜 Happy 5th Birthday to our precious Princess Charlotte!🎉🎂🎈 You are so kind, sweet and beautiful little lady!❤ Hope… https://t.co/GfrpeJAjoq 15 minutes ago Rosulina @KensingtonRoyal God Bless her!! She is a darling.. my best wishes to her for a glorious and happy childhood and fu… https://t.co/flJyuZFZ6B 23 minutes ago ℒ𝑖𝑧 ❄️ @KensingtonRoyal She's simply stunning and beautiful inside and out ❤️. The very best of birthday wishes to Princess Charlotte 🎈🎁 24 minutes ago