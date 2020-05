NAVARRE MEDIA The Latest: South Carolina stay-at-home order to end Monday (from @AP) https://t.co/c4HfszuZe6 16 minutes ago Elizacat The Latest: South Carolina stay-at-home order to end Monday (from @AP) https://t.co/PO5oQpsxlq 22 minutes ago Patrick Whittle The Latest: South Carolina stay-at-home order to end Monday (from @AP) https://t.co/HLie5c6lmY 25 minutes ago Brenda Smith @henrymcmaster, This is why close contact businesses need to stay closed and why restaurants need to stay closed. A… https://t.co/B2oaRMW403 8 hours ago CCME Using this tool by @scdhec you can stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 testing and projections in South Carolina… https://t.co/nDsRG7iucR 6 days ago