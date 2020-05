You Might Like

Tweets about this mvs maneesh RT @AkashvaniAIR: "Not to have seen the cinema of #SatyajitRay means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon." - Akira Kur… 1 minute ago P Rudro Satyajit Ray quiz on his 100th Birth Anniversary: Significance of the number 44-1491 2 minutes ago Amrita Choudhury RT @sujit_1980: @HardeepSPuri Dear sir I’m sure the greatest masters of world cinema, Bharat Ratna Sh Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary… 4 minutes ago Firoze Ghandy (Gandhi) RT @HardeepSPuri: Remembering one of the greatest masters of world cinema, Bharat Ratna Sh Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary. Known f… 4 minutes ago Rashmi Metaliks Limited Respectful tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all time Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary.… https://t.co/p1CX7MPtZv 5 minutes ago Vinayagam Ravichandran RT @INCIndia: Today, on his birth anniversary, we pay tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Bharat Ratna awardee Satyajit… 7 minutes ago Paobul Haokip RT @KimHaokipINC: Tributes to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary. Regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers o… 7 minutes ago DANTE RT @BJP4Bengal: Paying our solemn tribute to legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary. Ray was not just a great fil… 7 minutes ago