Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds share pic of their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson

Saturday, 2 May 2020 () British PM Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds have taken to Instagram to announce the name of their baby boy and share the first photo of their son. "Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am," Symonds...
