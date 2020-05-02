Global  

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds share pic of their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds share pic of their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas JohnsonBritish PM Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds have taken to Instagram to announce the name of their baby boy and share the first photo of their son. "Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am," Symonds...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce name of baby son

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce name of baby son 01:08

 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the Prime Minister’s life. Ms Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram on Saturday, saying she “couldn’t be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life [Video]

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, partly as a tribute to two intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy [Video]

Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy

Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy – live updates

Couple welcome 'healthy baby boy'
Independent

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boyMs Symonds gave birth this morning at a hospital in London
Daily Record

