Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Charming cities attract and induce visitors to visit again and again, which is a boon to the local economy. While many provinces have cemented their place as established tourist attractions, some lack distinctive tourism qualities as they do not offer much in terms of entertainment for typical tourists. Instead, they draw visitors due to their serenity where livelihoods and the social fabric of... 👓 View full article