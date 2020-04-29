Boris Johnson says he feared never meeting son Wilfred during coronavirus illness

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Johnson, partly as a tribute to two intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for COVID-19 last month. Edward Baran reports.
Scientists say the UK's current social distancing measures may need to be in place for quite some time. Specifically, for as long as it takes to find a coronavirus vaccine. Two new studies say there's..
The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview with The Sun newspaper. Edward Baran..