Boris Johnson says he feared never meeting son Wilfred during coronavirus illness

Independent Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
'We've all got a lot to live for,' the prime minister says
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life 00:46

 Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Johnson, partly as a tribute to two intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for COVID-19 last month. Edward Baran reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Scientists Warn The UK Population Must Reduce Socializing By 90% To Stop COVID-19 Spread [Video]

Scientists Warn The UK Population Must Reduce Socializing By 90% To Stop COVID-19 Spread

Scientists say the UK's current social distancing measures may need to be in place for quite some time. Specifically, for as long as it takes to find a coronavirus vaccine. Two new studies say there's..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published
UK had contingency plan for PM Johnson's death - The Sun [Video]

UK had contingency plan for PM Johnson's death - The Sun

The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview with The Sun newspaper. Edward Baran..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson thanks NHS for coronavirus treatment and birth of his son

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked the NHS for treating him when he was suffering with coronavirus, and for its part in the birth of his son.
Belfast Telegraph

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie Symonds announce birth of son

The birth of the pair's child comes just days after Britain's leader Boris Johnson returned to work following a bout with coronavirus.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

