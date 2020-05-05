|
Ethcl Food Labs buys Tsampa energy bar brand from Ren Roasted Energy Food
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Ethcl Food Labs, a German cookie dough start-up formerly trading as Oh My Dough, has acquired a local energy bar brand.
