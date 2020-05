DevFan Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's old pic with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak goes viral! https://t.co/uB5VpMtfib 3 hours ago Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! The actress who was a part of the magnum opus movie sequels of Baahubali and the hit Bollywood movie Entertainment… https://t.co/Vg0efDSh2e 9 hours ago SpotboyE Is #TamannaahBhatia all set to marry Pakistani cricketer #AbdulRazzaq? Hear out from the actress herself!… https://t.co/07ZTvTFKPU 1 day ago SpotboyE Is @tamannaahspeaks all set to marry Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq? Hear out from the actress herself!… https://t.co/7jA9rlR5jN 2 days ago Deepthi✨ RT @VickyS_Speaks: “We are pleased to have @tamannaahspeaks's stature team up with MPL. Her work speaks for itself and we are excited about… 1 week ago