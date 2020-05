Zee News English #SuperFlowerMoon2020: Here's how skywatchers can enjoy live streaming, India timings https://t.co/5AaKDxRtS7 10 minutes ago

Shropshire Green Man RT @JeanneBartram: ''The final supermoon of 2020 rises at sunset tonight. Here’s how to easily find the Super Flower Moon’s craters and "se… 14 minutes ago

desert lily RT @sharonkgilbert: It did the same thing here. The moon 🌝 lit up our bedroom and fooled me into thinking it was morning! But it was only 1… 16 minutes ago

Michigan_Yallers ❤Donnie's Valentine❤ RT @sharonainvegas: At 6:47am eastern time, it was its fullest. The “flower moon” is the last super moon of 2020! Here it is on the west… 24 minutes ago

⟭⟬ ⁷/₁₃ ⟬⟭ RT @seokjinglobal: 30 mins until the Super Flower Moon streaming party starts! Join us by using the keyword "Our Flower Moon Jin" 🌸🌕 ✨ Are… 26 minutes ago

👒Sharon Murphy👒 At 6:47am eastern time, it was its fullest. The “flower moon” is the last super moon of 2020! Here it is on the… https://t.co/TSvpLAW5J3 27 minutes ago

aggna It's full moon time already! 😊 May's full moon, flower moon is here! And it's also supermoon! Final supermoon for t… https://t.co/tHjH9u0RBj 37 minutes ago