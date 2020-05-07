Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide during a 90 day window.. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 6, 2020:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. 1. Celine Dion; $2,574,839; $171.58.

2. Blake Shelton; $983,089; $82.16.

3. The Lumineers; $787,832; $57.22.

4. Five Finger Death Punch; $518,909; $57.84.

5. Jo Koy; $432,698; $58.78.

6. Gabriel Iglesias; $358,913; $56.75.

7. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.

8. Jeff Dunham; $300,739; $52.60.

9. Brantley Gilbert; $253,651; $48.80.

10. “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac; $246,120; $35.88.

11. MercyMe; $240,712; $45.15.

12. Rex Orange County; $181,744; $40.44.

13. Gladys Knight; $179,912; $89.09.

14. Bert Kreischer; $175,383; $51.42.

15. “Winter Jam” / Crowder; $157,766; $22.11.

16. One Vision Of Queen feat. Marc Martel; $103,777; $51.36.

17. Get The Led Out; $57,754; $38.83.

18. Gaither Vocal Band; $41,427; $26.23.

19. Monster Magnet; $37,142; $36.40.

20. The Allman Betts Band; $36,162; $42.45.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bitcasino Teams up with The Giving Block Charity Giant for Virtual Global Relief Benefit Concert

Bitcasino has joined forces with crypto charity ‘The Giving Block’ to support a virtual relief benefit concert which is raising funds for those adversely...
The Merkle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

26_Kesley_26

Kesley RT @crystihicks: Top 20 Global Concert Tours From Pollstar https://t.co/2fimMnYlOO 2 days ago

crystihicks

Crysti Hicks Top 20 Global Concert Tours From Pollstar https://t.co/2fimMnYlOO 3 days ago

TheReve68701119

The Reverend RT @crystihicks: Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar https://t.co/CYJGSxVlRa 4 days ago

crystihicks

Crysti Hicks Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar https://t.co/CYJGSxVlRa 4 days ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar https://t.co/KhgcdzyKGi 4 days ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar https://t.co/FBnUkid8EW 4 days ago