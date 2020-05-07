Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide during a 90 day window.. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 6, 2020:



TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS



1. 1. Celine Dion; $2,574,839; $171.58.



2. Blake Shelton; $983,089; $82.16.



3. The Lumineers; $787,832; $57.22.



4. Five Finger Death Punch; $518,909; $57.84.



5. Jo Koy; $432,698; $58.78.



6. Gabriel Iglesias; $358,913; $56.75.



7. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.



8. Jeff Dunham; $300,739; $52.60.



9. Brantley Gilbert; $253,651; $48.80.



10. “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac; $246,120; $35.88.



11. MercyMe; $240,712; $45.15.



12. Rex Orange County; $181,744; $40.44.



13. Gladys Knight; $179,912; $89.09.



14. Bert Kreischer; $175,383; $51.42.



15. “Winter Jam” / Crowder; $157,766; $22.11.



16. One Vision Of Queen feat. Marc Martel; $103,777; $51.36.



17. Get The Led Out; $57,754; $38.83.



18. Gaither Vocal Band; $41,427; $26.23.



19. Monster Magnet; $37,142; $36.40.



20. The Allman Betts Band; $36,162; $42.45.



