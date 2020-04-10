Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome become parents

Male RT @enews: Accio, baby! Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl together. 💗 https://t.co/BbDURD4a3z https://t.co/icDdVL7MIe 5 seconds ago Peter Winstanley RT @EW: Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcome a daughter https://t.co/8SyBeqAqXB 41 seconds ago JBug 💜 RT @enews: Hmmm, what do we have here? Red hair, and newborn clothes? Rupert Grint's new baby girl must be a Weasley. 😍 https://t.co/w3ww7w… 55 seconds ago 💖 X RT @leaky: In a new interview, Daniel Radcliffe says it's "incredibly happy" for #HarryPotter co-star Rupert Grint, after the news that he… 2 minutes ago malu RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING Harry Potter's Rupert Grint welcomes daughter with partner Georgia Groome https://t.co/2hF9QS0eeC https://t.c… 2 minutes ago beyzoush (quarantined) RT @PopCrave: ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint & ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’ star Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child -… 2 minutes ago tyaendrawila29 Congratulations Ron Weasley❤❤❤ https://t.co/MM0MKt1rP7 6 minutes ago CanoeShowbiz Rupert Grint is a new dad.The Harry Potter star and his actress girlfriend, Georgia Groome, have welcomed their fir… https://t.co/M0hPtUMzdR 7 minutes ago