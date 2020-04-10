|
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome become parents
|
|
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Harry Potter star and girlfriend have been dating since 2011
|
Credit: Bang Media - Published
Rupert Grint is a dad 00:47
Rupert Grint has become a father for the first time, as his girlfriend Georgia Groome has given birth to a baby girl.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Rupert Grint to become a dad
Rupert Grint is to become a father for the first time after confirming his girlfriend Georgia Groome is expecting the couple's first child.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this