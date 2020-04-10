Global  

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome become parents

Independent Thursday, 7 May 2020
Harry Potter star and girlfriend have been dating since 2011
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rupert Grint is a dad

Rupert Grint is a dad 00:47

 Rupert Grint has become a father for the first time, as his girlfriend Georgia Groome has given birth to a baby girl.

