Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Learning how to apply blush, the right way can draw attention to your face. Instead of just smiling and dabbing the blush on your cheeks, understand the shape of your face and know what technique to use while applying it. From round face to long-shaped face, the technique of applying the blush differentiates from one face to the other. 👓 View full article