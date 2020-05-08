The Latest: Former Greek health minister dies at 78 of virus

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra said, "The situation in Maharashtra is certainly a matter of concern right now as 34 out of 36 districts are affected by COVID-19. I will hold a meeting with CM as well to discuss further course of action to control spread of the...
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the capital has now crossed 3,000. He added that asymptomatic people can now be treated at home and do..
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 28 held a meeting with autonomous Institutes and PSUs under Department of Biotechnology via video conference. During the interaction, he informed them about..