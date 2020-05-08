Global  

The Latest: Former Greek health minister dies at 78 of virus

Friday, 8 May 2020
Greek officials said Friday that former health minister, cardiologist and university professor Dimitris Kremastinos has died of the new coronavirus
Recent related news from verified sources

Former Greek health minister, cardiologist Kremastinos, dies

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s former health minister, cardiologist and university professor Dimitris Kremastinos, has died of the new coronavirus, Greek...
Seattle Times

