The Latest: Former Greek health minister dies at 78 of virus



Recent related videos from verified sources Satyendar Jain on Delhi Covid toll, plasma therapy & cases in Azadpur Mandi



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the capital has now crossed 3,000. He added that asymptomatic people can now be treated at home and do.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:39 Published 2 weeks ago COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan interacts with Autonomous Institutes, PSUs under Dept of Biotechnology via video conference



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 28 held a meeting with autonomous Institutes and PSUs under Department of Biotechnology via video conference. During the interaction, he informed them about.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former Greek health minister, cardiologist Kremastinos, dies ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s former health minister, cardiologist and university professor Dimitris Kremastinos, has died of the new coronavirus, Greek...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this