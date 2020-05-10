Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut down

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut downSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES The Queen will withdraw from her public duties for months, remaining at Windsor Castle indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic continues to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response

Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response 04:12

 The Queen has delivered a poignant message to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – praising the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak that has filled empty streets with “love and care”. As she remembered Britain’s Second World War sacrifices and the “joyous celebrations” that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Queen marks 75th VE Day Anniversary with speech [Video]

The Queen marks 75th VE Day Anniversary with speech

Queen Elizabeth II has delivered a speech on the 75th anniversary of VE Day from Windsor Castle, her third address to the nation during the coronavirus lockdown. The speech was broadcasted at 9pm, the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 04:09Published
UK actor Jason Wong says he was racially discriminated against in a London newsagents [Video]

UK actor Jason Wong says he was racially discriminated against in a London newsagents

UK actor Jason Wong says he was racially discriminated in a newsagents in London by a shopper who feared he could have coronavirus because he is from Chinese descent. Jason Wong, who starred in Guy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen ‘busy’ at Windsor amid claim she could be away from public life for months

The Queen continues to be “busy” while she remains at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman said, following a report she could stay...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

owlwoman911_

Laurene (@owlwoman911_) Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut down, via @nzherald https://t.co/INVst8sB1N 4 hours ago

TrimbleBusch

Larissa B Wow... Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut down, via @nzherald https://t.co/GjxcppFbMl 5 hours ago

the584artstudio

Michelle GG How a real leader speaks during a crisis. Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palac… https://t.co/6fW61sZwNi 5 hours ago

Kiwi64154262

***Kiwi_Anon Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut down, via @nzherald https://t.co/UAvWCfjZT5 6 hours ago

paulbrislen

paulbrislen Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut down, via @nzherald… https://t.co/EI3BgSkq6L 7 hours ago

PrancingPapio

😷 Raymond Vagell 🏳️‍🌈🐒 Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut down, via @nzherald https://t.co/zndNtJqrCb 8 hours ago