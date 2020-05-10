Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen to remain at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace to shut down
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES The Queen will withdraw from her public duties for months, remaining at Windsor Castle indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic continues to...
The Queen has delivered a poignant message to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – praising the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak that has filled empty streets with “love and care”. As she remembered Britain’s Second World War sacrifices and the “joyous celebrations” that...
Queen Elizabeth II has delivered a speech on the 75th anniversary of VE Day from Windsor Castle, her third address to the nation during the coronavirus lockdown.
The speech was broadcasted at 9pm, the..