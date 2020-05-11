Ruffalo goes big again

Monday, 11 May 2020 () Three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, known globally as Marvel superhero the Hulk, has recently joined HBO's highly anticipated six-part series I Know This Much Is True. The show, which features a star-studded cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell, is now streaming on HBO GO.
Mark Ruffalo dedicates new role to late brother Scott In 2008, Scott was shot at his home before dying one week later and Mark said that playing twins in his HBO project 'I Know This Much Is True' was..
I Know This Much Is True Season 1 - The Heart of the Story - Mark Ruffalo - featurette - Plot synopsis: Based on the 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, adapted and directed by Derek Cianfrance, this..