Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruffalo goes big again

Bangkok Post Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, known globally as Marvel superhero the Hulk, has recently joined HBO's highly anticipated six-part series I Know This Much Is True. The show, which features a star-studded cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell, is now streaming on HBO GO.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo dedicates new role to late brother Scott [Video]

Mark Ruffalo dedicates new role to late brother Scott

Mark Ruffalo dedicates new role to late brother Scott In 2008, Scott was shot at his home before dying one week later and Mark said that playing twins in his HBO project 'I Know This Much Is True' was..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published
I Know This Much Is True Season 1 - The Heart of the Story - Mark Ruffalo [Video]

I Know This Much Is True Season 1 - The Heart of the Story - Mark Ruffalo

I Know This Much Is True Season 1 - The Heart of the Story - Mark Ruffalo - featurette - Plot synopsis: Based on the 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, adapted and directed by Derek Cianfrance, this..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this