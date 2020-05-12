Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
• Lifestyle •
Beauty
Entertainment
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Lifestyle News
>
Baahubali's Bhallaladev aka Rana Daggubati locked in love amid lockdown, proposes to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj and she says 'yes'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Baahubali's Bhallaladev aka Rana Daggubati locked in love amid lockdown, proposes to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj and she says 'yes'
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Fans started trending Rana Daggubati on Twitter with hashtag 'Congratulations Rana'. Take a look:
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Welcome to the fam: Sonam congratulates Rana
‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati surprised all when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday.
IndiaTimes
1 week ago
December wedding for Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj?
We have Rana Daggubati to thank for bringing us out of the lockdown ennui. The actor spread much cheer as he announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend...
Mid-Day
1 week ago
Also reported by •
IndiaTimes
•
Bollywood Life
•
DNA
Tweets about this
In the News
Shinzo Abe
Bangladesh
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo
Hong Kong
Michigan
Brazil
Félicien Kabuga
Carlos Ghosn
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Westgate
Boris Johnson
Tribute
Aldon Smith
Walmart
Tony Hawk
WORTH WATCHING
Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh
Trump drops funding threat to Michigan
Trump says Pompeo requested he fire State Department inspector general
Hong Kong activists charged over last year's demonstrations