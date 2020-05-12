Baahubali's Bhallaladev aka Rana Daggubati locked in love amid lockdown, proposes to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj and she says 'yes'

‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati surprised all when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday.

December wedding for Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj? We have Rana Daggubati to thank for bringing us out of the lockdown ennui. The actor spread much cheer as he announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend...

Mid-Day 1 week ago Bollywood Life •DNA Also reported by • IndiaTimes

