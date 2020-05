Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (Idahot) is celebrated annually on May 17. Usually, in Thailand, there'd be celebrations and events with talks and music to commemorate the day. However, due to the pandemic discouraging physical gathering, we're unavoidably seeing a more quiet affair this year, with activities migrating online this weekend. 👓 View full article