|
Stopped cold: Frozen musical on Broadway won't reopen after pandemic
|
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The big budget musical Frozen will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic.
|
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
Frozen musical closing permanently on Broadway 00:38
Frozen has become the most high profile casualty of Broadway's coronavirus shutdown - the show will not return when New York's theatres re-open in September.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this