Stopped cold: Frozen musical on Broadway won't reopen after pandemic

CBC.ca Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The big budget musical Frozen will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Frozen musical closing permanently on Broadway

 Frozen has become the most high profile casualty of Broadway's coronavirus shutdown - the show will not return when New York's theatres re-open in September.

The Broadway family musical "Frozen" is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the shutdown in New York's theatre industry.

Arizona Broadway Theatre is offering online musical courses during the coronavirus pandemic.

