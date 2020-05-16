These Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu films to have a confirmed OTT release on Amazon Prime amid lockdown

Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown as multiplexes remain shut, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is going all out in a bid to revolutionise the way we might watch films in the future. After confirming the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" for a digital release recently, the OTT platform now announces six more highly-anticipated Indian films, including "Shakuntala Devi" starring Vidya Balan, for digital premieres over the next months. 👓 View full article

