Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu films to have a confirmed OTT release on Amazon Prime amid lockdown

Zee News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown as multiplexes remain shut, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is going all out in a bid to revolutionise the way we might watch films in the future. After confirming the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" for a digital release recently, the OTT platform now announces six more highly-anticipated Indian films, including "Shakuntala Devi" starring Vidya Balan, for digital premieres over the next months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Delhi lockdown: Markets want to open, most want malls & schools shut | Oneindia News

Delhi lockdown: Markets want to open, most want malls & schools shut | Oneindia News 02:50

 Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi fovt received 5 lakh suggestions on reopening the capital,most want schools and malls to stay shut; HRD Minister says NCERT is exploring ways to restart schools keeping precautions against Covid-19 in mind; India readies to test 4 Ayurvedic drugs against Coronavirus as...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Bollywood opt for online release instead of waiting for cinemas to reopen? | Oneindia News [Video]

Will Bollywood opt for online release instead of waiting for cinemas to reopen? | Oneindia News

Cinema halls and theatres were the first to close due to the lockdown that was necessary to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But what about the movies that had release dates set for this summer?..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:40Published
Next Year's Oscars To Allow Streaming-Only Films To Qualify [Video]

Next Year's Oscars To Allow Streaming-Only Films To Qualify

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science will allow some films released on streaming platforms and via digital release to qualify for the 2021 Oscars. Katie..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime announces seven new biggies

Even as cinema owners were fuming over Amazon Prime Video's acquisition of two Bollywood biggies, the streaming giant announced the world premiere of five more...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters India

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Jhund to have a web release?

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Jhund to have a web release?On Thursday, Gulabo Sitabo became the first Bollywood film to bite the OTT bait, inviting the wrath of several exhibitors and distributors who felt betrayed that...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this