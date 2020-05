Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A previously healthy 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life from Kawasaki disease weeks after recovering from Covid-19, her parents have revealed.UK girl Scarlett tested positive for Covid-19 five weeks ago which she recovered... A previously healthy 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life from Kawasaki disease weeks after recovering from Covid-19, her parents have revealed.UK girl Scarlett tested positive for Covid-19 five weeks ago which she recovered... 👓 View full article