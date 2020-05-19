Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by QueenHe captured hearts around the world after raising $66.5 million for the UK's National Health Service by pacing 100 laps around his garden, aided by a walking frame. Now centenarian Captain Tom Moore is set to be rewarded with a knighthood.The...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers' [Video]

Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers'

A cute five-year-old boy dresses as a different key worker for every 'clap for carers' including Boris Johnson - complete with homemade lectern. Little Alfie Miller, five, wanted to thank key workers -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony [Video]

Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony

Captain Tom Moore said it was a “great honour” to receive the Freedom of the City of London in a virtual ceremony. The ancient tradition is believed to date back to 1237 and Tuesday’s ceremony..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Moore, a.k.a. Captain Tom, Gives Britain Hope During Coronavirus

In the space of six weeks, “Captain Tom” Moore, 100, raised $40 million for the British health service and became a national hero.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Independent

WWII vet Captain Tom Moore to be awarded a knighthood

WWII vet Captain Tom Moore to be awarded a knighthoodPrime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir Tom 'provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus'
Hull Daily Mail


