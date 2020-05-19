Covid 19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () He captured hearts around the world after raising $66.5 million for the UK's National Health Service by pacing 100 laps around his garden, aided by a walking frame. Now centenarian Captain Tom Moore is set to be rewarded with a knighthood.The...
