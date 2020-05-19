Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta

CBC.ca Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Country music star Paul Brandt will lead a committee on human trafficking in Alberta.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Academy Of Country Music Award Show To Be Broadcast From Nashville [Video]

The Academy Of Country Music Award Show To Be Broadcast From Nashville

The Academy of Country Music announced Monday that it is switching up plans for its annual awards show. For the first time in its 55 year history, this year's show will be broadcast from Nashville,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert [Video]

The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert

The Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday. The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Country star Kane Brown on his new duet with John Legend

Country star Kane Brown joins "CBS This Morning" before Sunday night's "ACM Presents: Our Country," a special that will bring music icons together virtually for...
CBS News

Gustavo Dudamel's musical mission

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel, music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is a rock star of the classical world, and he brings that star power when he meets...
CBS News


Tweets about this

SUBZEROXTREME83

G2THEREG RT @RebelNewsOnline: Rabid leftists triggered by beloved country music star Paul Brandt's appointment to a @jkenney humanitarian taskforce… 1 minute ago

gilliancalder

Gillian Calder RT @JenniferKoshan: There were 12 human trafficking cases in AB in 2018. What we desperately need is a provincial action plan for domestic… 11 minutes ago

dfriend

David Friend RT @CBCEnt: Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta https://t.co/hi8WppsDbo https://t.co/ZpTA39oZE1 13 minutes ago

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta https://t.co/hi8WppsDbo https://t.co/ZpTA39oZE1 15 minutes ago

MedicineHatNews

Medicine Hat News Paul Brandt - who worked as a nurse before becoming a country music star - will head up Alberta's committee to comb… https://t.co/AQ7cKZgWXQ 26 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/kuTOlkfETi Country music star Paul Brandt will lead a committee on human trafficking in Alberta. https://t.co/p0gvTgdFNF 30 minutes ago

wakingwithmenow

Waking With Me RT @CarlyDRobinson: Country music star Paul Brant will chair Alberta's new human trafficking task force. Says it's a difficult subject, but… 41 minutes ago

lougheed49

Jim Lougheed RT @Alberta411: Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta | CBC News https://t.co/Ec4bHG8FR5 #AB 47 minutes ago