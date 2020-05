You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Girl With A Surgical Mask painting being auctioned for charity



A first year student nurse is raising money for charity by re-imagining some of the world's most popular paintings with a modern Covid-19 twist. Chloe Slevin spent more than five hours painting Girl.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Italian woman wins Picasso painting in French charity raffle An Italian woman on Wednesday won a Pablo Picasso painting worth 1 million euros in a French charity raffle that raised money for African water projects.

Reuters 6 hours ago



Woman in Italy wins 1-million-euro Picasso in charity raffle PARIS (AP) — An Italian woman has been identified as the lucky winner of an oil painting by Pablo Picasso that was offered up in a charity raffle Wednesday....

Seattle Times 5 hours ago





Tweets about this