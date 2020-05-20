Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Tea Day: Did you know these facts about green tea?

Indian Express Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

International Tea Day: Dipping into Pune’s amruttulya tea-drinking culture


Indian Express

At last, tea is getting the official recognition it deserves

It's fitting that the first United Nations-recognised International Day of Tea will be during one of the greatest global challenges of the century.
The Age


Tweets about this

Boonme600335931

สายโป่งแดง RT @lifestyle_ie: International Tea Day: Did you know these facts about green tea? https://t.co/nIaPcjsFiO https://t.co/7yTR1mEQzy 38 minutes ago

lifestyle_ie

IE Lifestyle International Tea Day: Did you know these facts about green tea? https://t.co/nIaPcjsFiO https://t.co/7yTR1mEQzy 40 minutes ago

atin_b02

Atin Banerjee, Business Coach & Career Mentor International Tea Day: Did you know these facts about green tea? https://t.co/Oz3Il1QnEM 51 minutes ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic International Tea Day: Did you know these facts about green tea? https://t.co/Yfr68bcvbJ 59 minutes ago

LawrenceDHough

Lawrence Hough -Text Trump to 88022 It took me a while to figure out where the recordings came from but now I know. Nabu-Leaks. I hope you have these o… https://t.co/hgq45MHxns 2 days ago

Alec_Eiffel85

Join a Union @Andy_SBTS @CallumMair @nicktaylor33 @BBCPolitics Are you a Conservative voting Brexiteer by any chance? Who can't… https://t.co/GdaSWYBBPZ 2 days ago

LindaAshton2

Why? Why not? @tedthorne @GideonCRozner Why about scientists? Like the experts in these international orgs? Just a few. All stupi… https://t.co/kzUO74WO3T 2 days ago

galinash

Galina Esther Shubina, my coffee is my own @natalianickol Agree though sad to report that, as you well know, facts are having little influence in these conver… https://t.co/EOoJ9PsQYO 5 days ago