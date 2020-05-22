Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
• Lifestyle •
Beauty
Entertainment
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Lifestyle News
>
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: What is Chand Raat? Here's all you need to know
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: What is Chand Raat? Here's all you need to know
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
7 hours ago
)
The eve of Eid ul-Fitr is known as Chand Raat.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Beijing
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Reserve Bank of India
Republican Party
Michigan
Saudi Arabia
Jamal Khashoggi
New Delhi
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Christopher Nolan
Open Skies Treaty
Conservation
Jaap Stam
Satish Kaul
WORTH WATCHING
China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong
Pompeo Criticizes China's Pledge To Fight COVID-19
Donald Trump moves forward with G7 plans
Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras