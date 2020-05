Recent related videos from verified sources Gaining weight at home? Prolean Wellness says they can help you lose it



((SL Advertiser)) For more information call (480) 477-6334, or visitwww.ProleanWellness.com Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:36 Published 2 weeks ago Man who lost 21 stone maintains weight during lockdown with garage circuit training



A man who used to eat 7,000 calories a day and weighed 550 pounds has managed to maintain his staggering weight loss under lockdown - with garage circuit training. Francis Marcell, 38, who was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this