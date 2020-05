Scientists discover 'skinny' gene - say a slim pill could be developed Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Being able to eat as much cake as you want without putting on weight may not just be down to luck.Scientists believe they have discovered a gene which is linked to thinness.Some people have a biological quirk meaning this gene... Being able to eat as much cake as you want without putting on weight may not just be down to luck.Scientists believe they have discovered a gene which is linked to thinness.Some people have a biological quirk meaning this gene... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this