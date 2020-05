Clementine Ford apologises after tweeting that 'coronavirus virus isn't killing men fast enough' Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES High-profile Australian feminist writer Clementine Ford has apologised after a tweet she posted over the weekend sparked a furious backlash... SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES High-profile Australian feminist writer Clementine Ford has apologised after a tweet she posted over the weekend sparked a furious backlash... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this