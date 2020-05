Cirque du Soleil founder wants to buy back the company Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte says he wants to buy back the internationally celebrated circus company he created more than 35 years ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Cirque du Soleil founder wants to buy back show Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte announced Sunday he intends to try to buy back the world's most famous circus troupe, which is struggling due to the...

Japan Today 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this