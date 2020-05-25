The Queen hid in a bush to avoid Buckingham Palace guest
Monday, 25 May 2020 () We've all been stuck in situations where we've been forced to interact with people we'd rather not. But what do you do when you're a monarch like Queen Elizabeth II? The savvy Queen had a clever solution when she wanted to avoid...
Why does Prince Philip prefer to live away from Queen Elizabeth? The Duke of Edinburgh usually enjoys a peaceful retirement at the Sandringham estate. But the royal pair are self isolating at Windsor..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:59Published
Tweets about this
247 private security RT @enews: Queen Elizabeth II Once Hid in a Bush to Avoid Talking to a Buckingham Palace Guest https://t.co/0nkffDysB9 15 minutes ago
TRUMP MOVEMENT RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says
https://t.co/qrHBDjuVLJ 55 minutes ago
ShotokuTech Is the Queen in?
https://t.co/chMQzdtSBa 2 hours ago
Duuuval JAG Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says https://t.co/V9ckT6cJkN 5 hours ago
Yamil R. Sued Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says https://t.co/OPAqNHZLAG via @LifeZette6 hours ago
TRUMP MOVEMENT Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says
https://t.co/qrHBDjuVLJ 7 hours ago
ZENITH NEWS® LIFEZETTE reported: Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says https://t.co/ERzFp9pAwz 8 hours ago
#ThisIsTheConversation The Queen once hid in a bush outside Buckingham Palace to avoid seeing her house guests, according to a new royal d… https://t.co/pceFLrPpg7 10 hours ago