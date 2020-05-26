Global  

Princess Beatrice reveals impact of learning disability, dyslexia

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Princess Beatrice suffered with low self-confidence due to her dyslexia.The 31-year-old royal was diagnosed with the learning difficulty when she was younger and she admitted it made her question herself constantly.In a new video...
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Princess Beatrice opens up about dyslexia struggles

Princess Beatrice opens up about dyslexia struggles 01:11

 Princess Beatrice suffered with low self-confidence due to her dyslexia but says it has helped her in her current job.

