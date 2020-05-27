Kensington Palace quashes 'false' claims made about Duchess of Cambridge in Tatler gossip mag
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Kensington Palace has issued a rare rebuttal to a series of "false" claims made about the Duchess of Cambridge in a British gossip magazine.Tatler magazine – which is known for reporting on the private lives of British celebrities,...
Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt at being bingo callers during a virtual care home visit left something to be desired, according to residents and staff...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown Archie has been showered with birthday messages as he spends his first birthday in lockdown. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15Published