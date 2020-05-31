Global  

One News Page

Prince William, Kate Middleton take legal action over Tatler magazine's claims

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are understood to be taking legal action against society bible Tatler magazine after it published a "string of lies" about Kate.In a highly unusual move, the couple have sent legal letters to the...
