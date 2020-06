You Might Like

Tweets about this Joseph Zebrowski RT @MaudeBarlow: I am so sad at this news. He was a remarkable man and a good friend. A great loss. Cape Breton author, environmentalist… 3 minutes ago George Ramsay RT @CBCNS: Cape Breton author, environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron dies at 82 https://t.co/41qaRpmjbd https://t.co/v7orkxpP3k 8 minutes ago Maude Barlow I am so sad at this news. He was a remarkable man and a good friend. A great loss. Cape Breton author, environmen… https://t.co/cQlIP05Psu 16 minutes ago Jason Wiles Cape Breton author, environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron dies at 82 | CBC News https://t.co/RHbuPurGbu 22 minutes ago Shift New Brunswick RT @HereIsPegMacK: Cape Breton author, environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron dies at 82 | CBC News https://t.co/ohTJA6bQSY 35 minutes ago Mary Campbell RT @MabouLibrary: Farewell to Cape Breton author, environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron dies at 82 | CBC News https://t.co/wTzkspbPSR 47 minutes ago Mabou Public Library Farewell to Cape Breton author, environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron dies at 82 | CBC News https://t.co/wTzkspbPSR 48 minutes ago Amy Smith Cape Breton author, environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron dies at 82 https://t.co/Ofdm4whi6n 52 minutes ago