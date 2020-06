Prince Phillip's very simple plan to celebrate his 99th birthday Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Prince Philip will celebrate his 99th birthday next week with nothing more fancy than a simple lunch with the Queen.Royal sources have confirmed that there were no plans for a party to mark the occasion, even without the restrictions...

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Bang Media - Published 4 days ago Prince Philip plans low-key birthday lunch 01:04 Prince Philip will celebrate his 99th birthday with a simple lunch with his wife Queen Elizabeth because he doesn't want any "fuss".

