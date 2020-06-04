The Japanese diet rule for weight loss

Doughy dog sees dramatic weight loss after personal trainer adoption
Meet the new Squishy. An overweight rescue dog in San Francisco, California, slimmed down after being adopted by a personal trainer, Jimmy Shiba, 29. The previously 58-pound Australian cattle mix was..
