Covid-19 has Prince Harry's Los Angeles plans 'in tatters'

Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

By RNZ Dreams of a new life in Los Angeles have turned into a nightmare for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says royal watcher Russell Myers.Myers, who is the Daily Mirror Royal Editor, said Prince Harry and wife Meghan provoked... By RNZ Dreams of a new life in Los Angeles have turned into a nightmare for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says royal watcher Russell Myers.Myers, who is the Daily Mirror Royal Editor, said Prince Harry and wife Meghan provoked... 👓 View full article

