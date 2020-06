Prince Andrew to keep taxpayer-funded bodyguards after Queen's intervention Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The Queen has ruled Prince Andrew can keep his $535k-a-year bodyguards, following a bombshell move by the US Department of Justice to summon him for questioning over his links to billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.The three-member...

