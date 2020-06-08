Global  

The Latest: Britain to require virus quarantine for arrivals

SeattlePI.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
LONDON — Travelers to Britain are now being required to go into quarantine for two weeks — a sweeping measure meant to halt the further spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, all passengers will be asked to fill in a form detailing where they will self-isolate, with only a few exceptions. Those who fail to comply with the quarantine rules could be fined.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary says the quarantine will cause “untold devastation” for the country’s tourism industry — not just on the airlines.

He told the BBC that hotels, visitor attractions and restaurants will also be hurt, and thousands of jobs will be lost.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Worldwide virus deaths pass 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins tally.

— Brazil yanks providing virus death tolls as data befuddles experts.

— Tens of thousands in Europe are out on the streets once more to protest racism and police brutality in what is becoming an international Black Lives Matter movement.

— Coronavirus disrupts global fight to save endangered species.

— Travel restrictions and lockdowns have made for one of Normandy’s loneliest D-Day remembrances.

— Britain faces criticism for another sudden change in its advice on face masks: all hospital staff in England will wear surgical face masks beginning June 15 while visitors will need some sort of face covering.

— While seasonal colds and the flu spread through NFL locker rooms most years, many players polled by The Associated Press say they’re scared to return to work without a vaccine for the coronavirus.

___

Go to https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates throughout the day.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

___

ATHENS,...
