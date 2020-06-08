Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali

SeattlePI.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday.

Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumbled into the nearly empty 4-meter (13-foot) -deep concrete well and was unable to get out for six days until a farmer in Pecatu village heard his weak voice asking for help on Saturday, police said.

He informed other villagers, who gave Matthews food and water and tried to help by throwing him a rope, but he said he couldn't be pulled up because of his injuries.

Police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said a team from a local search-and-rescue agency, wearing personal protective equipment because of the coronavirus outbreak, went down into the well and lifted Matthews out late Saturday and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“He told authorities that he had been trying to evade a wild dog that chased him,” Sooai said. “He survived only by drinking water in the well.”

Matthews, who has been vacationing on Bali since March, holds a Ukraine passport and a driver's license issued by the United Kingdom, Sooai said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

UFO clouds form above Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia [Video]

UFO clouds form above Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia

This is the spooky moment UFO clouds appeared on the summit of Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia. This rare weather phenomenon occurred for two days in a row last Friday and Saturday (May 22 and 23) in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published
Monkeys Enjoy a Swim in Scenic Pool [Video]

Monkeys Enjoy a Swim in Scenic Pool

Occurred on March 14, 2020 / Bali, Indonesia Info from Licensor: "Located approximately 30 minutes from the bustling 'Eat, Pray, Love' town of Ubud, Bali in Indonesia, the lesser-known tourist..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:37Published
Woman faces $9,500 bill to fly her pooch to Australia [Video]

Woman faces $9,500 bill to fly her pooch to Australia

An Australian woman who lived in New York is facing a $9,500 bill to fly her beloved pooch down under after she was locked out of the flight ban. Georgie Boyd, 29, was in London trying to renew..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia — A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of...
Seattle Times

Tourist rescued in Bali after being trapped in a well for 6 days

A tourist has been rescued from the bottom of an abandoned well in Bali after being trapped there for nearly a week, police say. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @ABC: Man who fell into abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali rescued af… 33 minutes ago

tanvirbengal

Tanvir Chowdhury RT @nypost: Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali https://t.co/g7acA5lKLl https://t.co/NRuB1sujSi 41 minutes ago

Karinita2010

🦦Karina🦦 RT @1NewsNZ: Tourist rescued after being trapped for six days in well in Bali https://t.co/j56dl6JN1O https://t.co/SDyv5hxVUC 47 minutes ago

Newzandar

Newzandar Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali https://t.co/UWjtVI4F96 58 minutes ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS Tourist rescued after being trapped for six days in well in Bali https://t.co/j56dl6JN1O https://t.co/SDyv5hxVUC 1 hour ago

nypost

New York Post Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali https://t.co/g7acA5lKLl https://t.co/NRuB1sujSi 1 hour ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 RT @ABCWorldNews: Man who fell into abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali r… 1 hour ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali https://t.co/Q508ZxO2Ya 2 hours ago