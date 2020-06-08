Global  

Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after 'brown face' image resurfaces

New Zealand Herald Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after 'brown face' image resurfacesThe editor of popular food magazine Bon Appetit has resigned following allegations about the publication's lack of inclusion and representation.Adam Rapoport, who helms the Condé Nast publication announced his resignation today...
