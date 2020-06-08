Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after 'brown face' image resurfaces

ako nai RT @WSJ: Adam Rapoport is the latest top editor to step down as staffers demand more accountability on racial issues and diversity https://… 5 seconds ago PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @skbaer: "I feel like they just like hide what's really happening behind the brown faces," Bon Appétit assistant food editor Sohla El-Wa… 18 seconds ago A RT @marinafang: Breaking: Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport has resigned after a photo of him wearing brownface resurfaced and seve… 1 minute ago 🥃 RT @kerrymflynn: Bon Appétit editor in chief Adam Rapoport stepped down on Monday over accusations of bias and a discriminatory culture at… 2 minutes ago non seasonal ryan tired: Bon Appetit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport wired: Bon Appetit editor-in-chief Michael Rapaport 3 minutes ago Booker T. Washington Adam Rapoport is the latest top editor to step down as staffers demand more accountability on racial issues, divers… https://t.co/SRmIDhh04x 4 minutes ago yasmine RT @BuzzFeedNews: JUST IN: The editor in chief of Bon Appetit is stepping down after a photo of him in brownface resurfaced, prompting staf… 4 minutes ago Crissy Zamarron Whats crazy is the people FOCUSING on this old (yet dumb) photo - the real and CURRENT danger to be pissed about ar… https://t.co/nMuV0ue4Rm 5 minutes ago