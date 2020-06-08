Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after 'brown face' image resurfaces
Monday, 8 June 2020 () The editor of popular food magazine Bon Appetit has resigned following allegations about the publication's lack of inclusion and representation.Adam Rapoport, who helms the Condé Nast publication announced his resignation today...
