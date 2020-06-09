Drone helps researchers count turtles at Raine Island on Great Barrier Reef
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Stunning footage has captured up to 64,000 turtles bobbing about in the ocean together.Researchers at Raine Island, the world's largest green turtle rookery on the Great Barrier Reef, used a drone to count how many green turtles...
Reef sharks are scavengers and are not usually much of a real threat to scuba divers. They don't usually attack unless provoked or threatened. Even cases of mistaking people for food is extremely rare and it almost always involves improper behaviour on the part of the humans. In Belize, reef...