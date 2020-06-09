Drone helps researchers count turtles at Raine Island on Great Barrier Reef

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Stunning footage has captured up to 64,000 turtles bobbing about in the ocean together.Researchers at Raine Island, the world's largest green turtle rookery on the Great Barrier Reef, used a drone to count how many green turtles... Stunning footage has captured up to 64,000 turtles bobbing about in the ocean together.Researchers at Raine Island, the world's largest green turtle rookery on the Great Barrier Reef, used a drone to count how many green turtles... 👓 View full article

