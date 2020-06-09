Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drone helps researchers count turtles at Raine Island on Great Barrier Reef

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Drone helps researchers count turtles at Raine Island on Great Barrier ReefStunning footage has captured up to 64,000 turtles bobbing about in the ocean together.Researchers at Raine Island, the world's largest green turtle rookery on the Great Barrier Reef, used a drone to count how many green turtles...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Sharks become aggressive over speared lionfish in tube

Sharks become aggressive over speared lionfish in tube 00:51

 Reef sharks are scavengers and are not usually much of a real threat to scuba divers. They don't usually attack unless provoked or threatened. Even cases of mistaking people for food is extremely rare and it almost always involves improper behaviour on the part of the humans. In Belize, reef...

Related videos from verified sources

Must-See! Critically Endangered Hawksbill Turtle Lays 80 Eggs on the Beach [Video]

Must-See! Critically Endangered Hawksbill Turtle Lays 80 Eggs on the Beach

Watch as this rare sea turtle lays her eggs in Thailand! It’s significant because she’s a Hawksbill, which are critically endangered.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:33Published
Scuba divers in complete awe over gigantic loggerhead sea turtle [Video]

Scuba divers in complete awe over gigantic loggerhead sea turtle

Loggerhead sea turtles are the second largest of the living turtles, capable of growing to almost 2m (6 feet)in length and weighing up to 450kg (1,000lbs). The average size of a fully grown male is..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Florida Aquarium Makes Breakthrough That Will Help Save 'America's Great Barrier Reef' Off Florida Keys [Video]

Florida Aquarium Makes Breakthrough That Will Help Save 'America's Great Barrier Reef' Off Florida Keys

The Florida Aquarium has made a breakthrough that will help save "America's Great Barrier Reef," the third largest coral reef in the world and is found just off the coast of the Florida Keys. Katie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

lasty52

Lasty52 RT @JohnRuddick2: Wasn't the Great Barrier Reef meant to be dying because of global warming? https://t.co/G5fcAsUkUm via @newscomauHQ 18 minutes ago

deverraislpe

Dèverra Biandaesçû Ⓥ RT @NEWS_MAKER: Stunning footage has captured up to 64,000 turtles bobbing about in the ocean together. - Raine Island, the world’s largest… 2 hours ago

_FarmingAmerica

Steve Alexander RT @SteveGrzanich: Spectacular drone footage captures thousands of turtles nesting https://t.co/E2OR4VAVna https://t.co/Oge4jO5icV 4 hours ago

AFMutawa

عبدالله المطوع RT @newscomauHQ: Up to 64,000 turtles have been filmed swarming a Queensland island in stunning footage used to count their numbers. https… 5 hours ago