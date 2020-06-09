Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Philip turns 99 at Windsor Castle amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Prince Philip turns 99 at Windsor Castle amid COVID-19 pandemicPrince Philip marks a major milestone today, celebrating his 99th birthday with a private lunch at Windsor amid the coronavirus pandemic. There certainly won't be fuss. Count on that.When Britain's Prince Philip reaches the grand...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Philip’s 99th birthday marked by photograph with the Queen

Philip’s 99th birthday marked by photograph with the Queen 00:47

 The Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday. Philip will be marking the big day in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen. He only retired from public life in 2017, aged 96.

Related videos from verified sources

Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling [Video]

Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling

Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:40Published
Duke of Edinburgh turns 99 on Wednesday [Video]

Duke of Edinburgh turns 99 on Wednesday

The Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday on Wednesday. Philip will be marking the big day in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen. He only retired from public life in 2017, aged 96.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Prince Charles missing hugs with his family during Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Prince Charles missing hugs with his family during Covid-19 pandemic

Britain's Prince Charles has revealed that he is missing hugs with his family amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Still beside the queen at 99: Prince Philip to mark birthday

LONDON (AP) — There certainly won’t be fuss. Count on that. When Britain’s Prince Philip reaches the grand age of 99 on Wednesday, he will spend it quietly...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredBBC News

Prince Philip turns 99 with new photograph released by the Queen

Prince Philip turns 99 with new photograph released by the QueenPhilip and the Queen are pictured posing outside for the camera in celebration of his June 10 birthday, with Windsor Castle's famous round tower in the...
Tamworth Herald

Coronavirus: Queen seen in public for first time since lockdown, riding pony

The monarch is pictured riding outside Windsor Castle, where she is isolating with Prince Philip.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Local News

Tweets about this

sunriseon7

Sunrise A rare new photo of Prince Philip and the Queen has been released to mark his 99th birthday 💛 https://t.co/Zo62Hph1Ye 37 minutes ago

MyCityBeat

MyCityBeat #World Prince Philip birthday: Cheeky reason Duke may ‘sneak out’ of Windsor when he turns 99 https://t.co/YTGym8kMeY 4 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Prince Philip birthday: Cheeky reason Duke may ‘sneak out’ of Windsor when he turns 99 https://t.co/gvlmhaOtDF 4 days ago