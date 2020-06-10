💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/bLYnp93Mhr Sources at Buckingham Palace have told The Daily Beast that there is no truth to rumors ci… https://t.co/Tpaybh9Dfq 6 seconds ago

stan king baldwin iv. | #BLM Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are actually related — here's how | The Independent https://t.co/nw5PupKiyY 9 seconds ago

LAGOS PIKIN 🇳🇬🦍 RT @ABC: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, turns 99 on Wednesday. To celebrate his birthday, Buckingh… 2 minutes ago

M A R B I E 🦁 RT @ABC: ROYAL BIRTHDAY: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is 99 today. https://t.co/drPn1A0v8b https… 3 minutes ago

Navy_Man RT @NBCNews: In honor of Prince Philip, who will turn 99 on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of him with Queen Elizabe… 3 minutes ago

RoyalObsessedinU.S. RT @byQueenVic: A new photograph of The Queen and Prince Philip is released ahead of his 99th birthday tomorrow. Taken by a Press Associati… 9 minutes ago

Janitor RT @MobilePunch: 3. It was reported that the Queen was 13 years old when she fell in love with Prince Philip. They started off with exchan… 10 minutes ago