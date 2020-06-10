Merriam-Webster to revise definition of racism after request from law graduate



Tweets about this OswegoSocStudies RT @triciaebarvia: "While our focus will always be on faithfully reflecting the real-world usage of a word, not on promoting any particular… 3 minutes ago Denis Fruneau Merriam-Webster to revise its definition of racism following request from Missouri woman https://t.co/A19C0cMXVG 5 minutes ago Pavel Nosok Merriam-Webster to revise its definition of racism following request from Missouri woman https://t.co/aVdMJ5ULoK 5 minutes ago Tony Powell Kennedy Mitchum persuaded Merriam-Webster to update its definition of #racism. Well done young lady! https://t.co/UPrYX0zJGQ 6 minutes ago Anita Noe RT @soloyochapin: @realDonaldTrump @FoxNews Merriam-Webster dictionary has agreed to revise its definition of racism! I hope they also plac… 6 minutes ago TIN-Tech Bloggers Merriam-Webster to revise its definition of racism following request from Missouri woman (Natasha Pion/Mashable!) https://t.co/cjJjhdQiE9 7 minutes ago Brendan O Sullivan RT @DFallamhain: “US dictionary to revise definition of racism” Merriam-Webster is updating its definition of racism after a woman in Miss… 9 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk Merriam-Webster to revise its definition of racism following request from Missouri woman https://t.co/7nuFXucBk7 10 minutes ago