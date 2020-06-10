Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clap for Carers should return for NHS 72nd birthday, says open letter signed by medics, charities and celebrities
Independent Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Planned Clap for Carers will be 'the biggest yet, because this time it is to say thank you to everybody'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

A little lad dresses up for 'clap for carers' [Video]

A little lad dresses up for 'clap for carers'

A little lad who has been dressing up as heroes and key workers for each 'clap for carers' finished up with an epic tribute to firemen.Energetic Alfie Evans, five, wanted to thank his dad for his hard..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
UK comes together for 'final' Clap for Carers [Video]

UK comes together for 'final' Clap for Carers

People across the United Kingdom joined together for what might be the 'final' Clap for Carers event to celebrate the work of the NHS, frontline staff and key workers in the fight against the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
UK comes together for Clap for Carers [Video]

UK comes together for Clap for Carers

People across the United Kingdom joined together for the weekly Clap for Carers event to celebrate the work of the NHS, frontline staff and key workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this