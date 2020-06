Tweets about this Brittany Dingodile Isaacs RT @seattletimes: Amtrak is cutting the Coast Starlight (Seattle to Los Angeles) and Empire Builder (Chicago to Seattle) from daily runs to… 2 minutes ago Rami Grunbaum Amtrak sharply cuts two Seattle routes in plan for ending daily service to hundreds of stations https://t.co/1qS57rLxrl via @seattletimes 20 minutes ago The Seattle Times Amtrak is cutting the Coast Starlight (Seattle to Los Angeles) and Empire Builder (Chicago to Seattle) from daily r… https://t.co/UXvSSpbXPX 26 minutes ago