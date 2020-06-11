Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Include these in your diet for a healthy weight loss journey

Indian Express Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Bhumi Pednekar- One should accept the way you look [Video]

Bhumi Pednekar- One should accept the way you look

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says self-acceptance and self-love played key roles in her weight-loss journey.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:18Published
This woman documented her weight fluctuations to prove that they're totally normal [Video]

This woman documented her weight fluctuations to prove that they're totally normal

weight fluctuations are completely normal — and even if all you ate was lettuce and fruit, you’d likely still experience them.“If you weighed yourself every hour throughout the day, you’d see..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published
Doughy dog sees dramatic weight loss after personal trainer adoption [Video]

Doughy dog sees dramatic weight loss after personal trainer adoption

Meet the new Squishy. An overweight rescue dog in San Francisco, California, slimmed down after being adopted by a personal trainer, Jimmy Shiba, 29. The previously 58-pound Australian cattle mix was..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Include these in your diet for a healthy weight loss journey https://t.co/NC6KEzkiGU 8 minutes ago

S_and_B_Store

Skin & Beyond Your diet and #health have a real impact on your #skincare routine. Here are some of the best foods to include in y… https://t.co/NwVtae5gn6 11 hours ago

FitDaddyYEG

Fit Daddy YEG Which processed foods do you still include in your #diet? How can you substitute these #foods for #wholefoods17 hours ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © include these diet suppressants to avoid binge eating https://t.co/8SQiKsXneh 2 days ago

margesmisc

marge Try these easy ways to include more #fruitsandveggies in your diet: https://t.co/GodSG2JMey https://t.co/Lbq7xbWyA4 2 days ago

GuydeBoo

Guy de Boo Try these easy ways to include more #fruitsandveggies in your diet: https://t.co/ruyORcKJ4O https://t.co/S6TdkXf7tj 2 days ago

ter38mot

Healthy Foundations Try these easy ways to include more #fruitsandveggies in your diet: https://t.co/YgKUHkhbnI https://t.co/ShsArarGsj 3 days ago

S_and_B_Store

Skin & Beyond Your diet and #health have a real impact on your #skincare routine. Here are some of the best foods to include in y… https://t.co/kLjwqefN1n 4 days ago