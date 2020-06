Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 2 weeks ago Lady Antebellum Changes Name In Response To US Protests 00:32 Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A because of its association with slavery in the U.S. The country music group said it took the name from the Southern antebellum style home they first took photos in. The band said: “We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has...