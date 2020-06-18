Global  

Uncle Bens' rice vows to 'evolve' brand to address 'racial bias and injustices'

Independent Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Rice brand's character has long been criticised for endorsing racial stereotypes
 Uncle Ben's owner Mars is planning to change the rice maker's "brand identity." In a statement on its website Wednesday, the McLean, Virginia-based Mars wrote that "now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben's brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do." Katie Johnston reports

First Aunt Jemina, now Uncle Ben's: Rice brand plans to 'evolve' and change 'visual brand identity'

 The owner of Uncle Ben's rice announced it planned to make changes to its "visual brand identity" and help "put an end to racial bias and injustices."
