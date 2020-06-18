Uncle Bens' rice vows to 'evolve' brand to address 'racial bias and injustices'



Related videos from verified sources Aunt Jemima To Change Name, Mascot



Associated Press Aunt Jemima is changing its name and losing its mascot of a Black woman that has been criticized for years for its roots in racism and minstrelsy. Parent company PepsiCo said new.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 10 hours ago Lielongren $40 webcam review



This webcam performs like I would expect a $40 webcam to perform. The video quality is actually pretty decent - details are good, and it isn't thrown off by auto-focusing. Colors don't pop as.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 06:00 Published 2 weeks ago Playful calf bounces with joy to see her friend at her new meadow



Hope is a five day old calf that was born on a beautiful farm in Millbrook, Ontario. Her short life has been a good one as she roams a vast expanse of lush, green pasture with her mother, Fiona. Fiona.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources First Aunt Jemina, now Uncle Ben's: Rice brand plans to 'evolve' and change 'visual brand identity' The owner of Uncle Ben's rice announced it planned to make changes to its "visual brand identity" and help "put an end to racial bias and injustices."

USATODAY.com 17 hours ago





Tweets about this